HIGHLAND —The Prairie Heart Foundation is proud to host Powered by Prairie, a walk and health education event, on Feb. 16, 5-7:30 p.m., at Korte Recreation Center, 11 Nagel Dr., Highland.

Get powered up as you and your loved ones walk your way to a healthy heart. This low-impact, high-fun event for all ages includes a variety of activities to fuel your heart-healthy journey, along with prize drawings throughout the morning. Representatives from local HSHS hospitals will be at the event providing health information and education.

Activities include:

Free health screenings.

Hands-only CPR training.

Pharmacy help with medication questions.

Tips from Cardiac Rehabilitation experts.

Nutrition advice from dietitians.

Hands-on heart device education.

Photo booth.

Obstacle course bounce house.

Kid's activities.

Prize drawings and more.

Register at prairieheart.org/walk by Feb. 9, 2024.

Prairie Cardiac Rehab Participants - $20 per person

Includes Prairie t-shirt and participant’s choice of either a ball cap or cooling towel.

Individual - $25 per person

Includes Prairie t-shirt and participant’s choice of either a ball cap or cooling towel.

Family - $80 for four ($20 discount!)

Includes four Prairie t-shirts and participants’ choice of either a ball cap or cooling towel.

All proceeds benefit local Prairie cardiac rehab services in Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield. Donations will support new equipment, participant incentives, specialized programs, colleague training and facility improvements.

To create a special fundraising page to celebrate you, your loved one and/or your team, visit justgiving.com/campaign/poweredbyprairie.

For more information or questions, contact Brandy Grove, Prairie Heart Foundation manager of philanthropy, at brandy.grove@hshs.org or 217-814-5177.

