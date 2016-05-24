EDWARDSVILLE - Prairie Farms is in the process of a project to relocate its corporate offices to Edwardsville.

Prairie Farms will construct corporate headquarters with a 30,000-square-foot office building with three floors for 80 to 100 employees. It will be west of Hortica, just off Interstate 55 in outer Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Economic/Community Development Director Walt Williams said the specific reason for the move is Prairie Farms conducts a lot of businesses in Metro St. Louis and several of the executives already live in the area.

Williams said, “Prairie Farms coming will attract others to the industrial park corporate center area. Development in the corporate center has been somewhat stagnant, but we look for this to jump start it. We are jumping for glee that Prairie Farms is coming to the area.”

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton was also ecstatic about Prairie Farms’ decision to move its corporate offices to Edwardsville and said it could lead to more development.

“Bringing a great corporate center for the east side of our community and having a company of that size is of great significance,” Patton said. “There will be 80 to 100 jobs coming and some of those people already live in the Edwardsville area. It will attract additional residents. It will be a beautiful-looking building and a great location for the company to centralize its operations.”

