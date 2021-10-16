EDWARDSVILLE — Prairie Farms Dairy has launched its Fabulous Flavors of Fall Campaign as the go-to resource for fall entertaining. From Pumpkin Spice Milk to Sea Salt Caramel Cream Cheese and Brown Butter Maple Ice Cream, Prairie Farms’ product portfolio is unrivaled when it comes to all things fall.

“Fall cooking and baking are in full swing, and you can count on Prairie Farms to provide the highest quality products available for your favorite recipes. Our award-winning products all start the same way – with milk from our local dairy farms. I’m particularly proud of the big win for our cream cheese at the 2021 World Dairy Expo. We beat the national brand and were named the Cream Cheese Champ!” said Prairie Farms’ Chef Rob Lagerlof. “Stay tuned for new Facebook Live 'In the Kitchen' segments where I’ll share tips and tricks for delicious ways to celebrate fall.”

The extraordinary lineup for fall’s favorite dairy products includes Prairie Farms Pumpkin Spice Milk, Chocolate Peanut Butter Milk, Sea Salt Caramel Cream Cheese, and a half dozen Small Batch Ice Cream flavors in Butter Pecan, Caramel Praline Pecan, Brown Butter Maple, Cinnamon Bun, Salted Caramel Toffee Brittle, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl. In addition to fall favorites, winter classics have arrived and include Egg Nog, Custard, and Chocolate Custard.

Fall’s favorite recipes include tried and true comfort foods made to perfection with whipping cream, butter, cream cheese, and other dairy-rich ingredients. There’s even more to love with new ideas for boozy treats, like Chef Rob’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Blast, which is Prairie Farms’ Official Cocktail of Halloween, and Fall's Perfect Trio of Milkshake Party Shots that can easily convert to mocktails.

The Fabulous Flavors of Fall webpage is a single resource for the ultimate pairing of Prairie Farms’ products with must-have recipes for any fall occasion and offering up everything needed for tailgating, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and more. Consumers can also enter to win dairy prize packages.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 700 farm families, 8100 employees, 50 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms' charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.

