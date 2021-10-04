EDWARDSVILLE – Prairie Farms Dairy today announced that Ed Mullins has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President to assume a new role as Senior Executive Officer. With a tenure of over 40 years at Prairie Farms, Mr. Mullins will continue to be actively involved in the company's day-to-day operations.

Currently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales, Matt McClelland has been promoted to replace Mr. Mullins as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McClelland joined Prairie Farms in 1991 and has held numerous leadership positions in sales and operations.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Ed for his extraordinary commitment to Prairie Farms during the past four decades and thank Matt for accepting the CEO position," said Tony Graves, Prairie Farms' Board President. "Ed and Matt have a combined 70-years of service to Prairie Farms, and we are proud of their exceptional leadership. As they assume their new roles, the Board has great confidence in their expertise to lead our cooperative into the next phase of growth."

The planned transition will become effective on January 1, 2022.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 700 farm families, 8100 employees, 50 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms' charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.

