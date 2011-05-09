Godfrey, Ill. – Bill Mitchell, maintenance worker at Lewis and Clark Community College, gets assistance from Dave Stout, a member of Alton VFW Post 1308, as he prepares to raise the POW/MIA flag during a special ceremony at the college's flag court May 2. A crowd of faculty, staff, students and community members attended the ceremony performed with the assistance of the college's Veteran's Club, members of Alton VFW Post 1308, members of the Disabled American Veterans, members of Alton American Legion Post 126 and members of the Alton High School Air Force Junior ROTC and their commander. L&C President Dr. Dale Chapman personally thanked VFW Post 1308 Commander Harry Kortkamp for donating the flag which now flies permanently below the American flag in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action. Photo by Paige Allen

