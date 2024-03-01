ALTON - The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association began rolling out its 2024 Girls All-State teams, starting with Class 4A.

In Class 4A, the Southwestern Conference was vastly represented by players from Alton, O'Fallon, and Collinsville.

For the Lady Redbirds, juniors Kiyoko Proctor and Jarius Powers both were named to the first team while senior Alyssa Lewis earned an honorable mention.

Last season, Proctor was named second team and Powers to the third team.

Article continues after sponsor message

For the Panthers, senior D'Myjah Bolds and sophomore Josie Christopher were both named to the third team while sophomore Haeli Tart was an honorable mention.

Finally, Collinsville junior Talesha Gilmore was also an honorable mention.

Alton's trio of Proctor, Powers, and Lewis all joined the 1,000 career points club this season as the Redbirds went all the way to the super-sectional, ending the season with a 32-3 record.

Proctor was the team's leading scorer, averaging 16 points per game. Powers was right behind her at 14 PPG.

Lewis was the team's go-to three-point shooter. Post high-school graduation she will take her basketball talents to Italy.

More like this: