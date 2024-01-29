ALTON - Jarius Powers completed the trifecta.

After watching teammates Alyssa Lewis and Kiyoko Proctor join the 1,000 career points club earlier this season, she knew her time was coming.

The achievement actually came a while back now in the opening round of the Highland tournament in a 91-21 win over Belleville West.

Powers scored 17 points in that game to reach the milestone, but she celebrated it during her team's next home game, last Thursday's big-time matchup against O'Fallon.

The Lady Redbirds went on to beat the Panthers 52-47, improving to 25-1 and remaining unbeaten in the Southwestern Conference at 9-0.

Powers finished the game with 11 points on a night that was all about her.

"I think it’s pretty cool," Powers said about becoming a 1,000-point scorer. "Not too many girls from Alton have accomplished this, so I’ve really enjoyed it a lot."

With her height, it naturally comes with the territory. But along with 1,000 career points, she also celebrated 500 career rebounds. Doing all of this as a junior.

Lewis joined the club on Dec. 14 in a 66-15 win at Belleville East. Proctor notched 1,000 a few nights later in a 78-18 win at Belleville West on Dec. 19.

Now, a little over a month later, Powers joins the club.

"I think three 1,000-point career scorers in one season just really shows what we stand for," Alton head coach Deserea Howard said. "We’re big on sharing the ball. There is no superstar, everybody can have a big night. We’re big on that."

It was a little extra sweet celebrating it against conference rivals.

"Of course I felt like this was a good way to celebrate it against O’Fallon," Powers said. "Much respect for O’Fallon though, they’re still a great team."

She also wanted to thank the tremendous crowd that came to watch and celebrate Thursday night.

"I’m glad for all the people that showed out," Powers said. "I’m really thankful that we have a town that supports us and just shows love."