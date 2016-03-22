EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s baseball team received a powerful pitching outing from Tyler Hosto and Andrew Frank, who tag-teamed for a one-hitter in a 10-0 triumph over Moline on Monday at Tom Pile Field.

Hosto pitched the first four innings, while Frank came in and relieved in the fifth.

Kade Burns hit a single to drive in the game-winning run in the fifth and “executed well,” Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser said.

Jake Garello had three hits in three at bats for the Tigers, while Dylan Burris contributed two hits. Cole Cimarolli tripled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Tigers. Joel Quirin and Tyler Stamer knocked in six runs total with two three-run home runs for the Tigers.

Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser couldn’t be more pleased with the way his team has started, blanking Civic Memorial 10-0 on Saturday, then another 10-0 win on Monday. The coach also praised Quirin and Stamer for their home run blasts that helped put the Tigers over the edge in the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think our guys are playing with a lot of confidence,” he said. “Each day we have shown improvements in practice and in the games. We are hitting well overall and the guys are getting confidence in their skills. It is fun to watch it develop.”

Funkhouser was slightly concerned before the game with the way the wind was blowing. But he said Hosto came in and kept Moline hitters off balance and located his pitches very well, only allowing one hit. Frank came in and did “a good job” as well, Funkhouser said.

Edwardsville plays at Greenville today, then travels for a tournament in Emerson, Ga., over the weekend. The boys will practice on the way at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Funkhouser said traveling and playing in the tournament should be a great experience for his team to bond together as a unit.

More like this: