CHICAGO – A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs tomorrow night as the Powerball jackpot soars to an eye-watering $700 million.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it would be the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot and the 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot won in history.

Illinois Lottery players are already winning big in this jackpot roll. In Wednesday night’s Powerball draw, two lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

The lucky players purchased their winning Powerball tickets from Casey’s General Store in Collinsville and Aurora Gas & Food in Aurora.

In total, over 42,000 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $329,000 in prizes were won in Wednesday evening’s Powerball drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night, February 4 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can log in to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

