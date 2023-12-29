CHICAGO – Someone could finish off 2023 by winning a hefty Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot for the last Powerball drawing of the year, Saturday, December 30, has grown to $760 million.

If won, it would be the third highest Powerball jackpot of the year and the sixth largest in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on October 11, 2023 when a single ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize.

In Illinois, eight Lottery players have won prizes of $1 million with Powerball so far this year.

In total, Powerball players in Illinois purchased over 4.2 million winning tickets and have won nearly $40 million in prizes in 2023.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.

