CHICAGO — Players have the chance to win an estimated $345 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerballdrawing.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 11, 14, 32, 43 and 65, and the Powerball number was 15. While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 45,400 prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000.

Illinois residents 18 and older can purchase Powerball and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

Article continues after sponsor message

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS

Current jackpot at $345 million; cash option of $199 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday, tickets sales stop at 9:00 p.m. (CT)

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $20 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this: