ILLINOIS - The Powerball jackpot has been increased from $835 million to $850 million for tonight’s drawing - making it the fourth largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

While many are daydreaming of winning the life-changing amount of money, some Illinois Lottery players are already celebrating after winning big in Monday night’s draw.

One lucky player matched four numbers and the Powerball plus added the game’s Powerplay feature to win $100,000, and three players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each in Monday’s drawing.

This is also a win for the retailers that sold those winning tickets, as they will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

In total, nearly 40,000 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $500,000 in prizes were won in Monday evening’s Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can pick up a ticket at their local store, or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place tonight, Sept. 27 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

