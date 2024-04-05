CHICAGO – Illinois Lottery players have another shot at a mind-boggling, life-changing windfall this weekend. The Powerball jackpot is now a staggering $1.23 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night.

If won, it would be the fourth largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Several Illinois Lottery players are celebrating after winning big money from Wednesday night’s drawing.

One lucky Illinois player won $150,000 after matching four numbers and the Powerball, plus the game’s Power Play feature. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Jewel-Osco, located at 547 Liberty St., in Wauconda.

In addition, three players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Powerball roll began on January 2, 2024, and in that time, over one million winning tickets have been sold, and nearly $10 million in prizes were won by Illinois Lottery players.

For those looking for ways to increase their chances of winning the $1.23 billion Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing, the Illinois Lottery reveals its top 10 ‘winningest’ Powerball retailers in the State. These stores have sold the most winning Powerball tickets in the past four years.

With around 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Every single Powerball ticket sold is a win for the retailers, as they receive commission on every ticket sold - and a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount on any winning tickets.

It’s also a big win for education in Illinois. During this Powerball run, with over $59.5 million in total ticket sales, the Illinois Lottery has been able to return over $26.6 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education across the State.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to remember it’s a game of chance. For more information about the odds of winning, visit the Powerball game page on IllinoisLottery.com. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play.

More like this: