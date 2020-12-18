CHICAGO – The two largest jackpots in the world right now are up for grabs in Illinois, as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are rolling! These dueling jackpots have not both been this high since June of 2019 - and with over half a billion dollars in prizes up for grabs, you may want to consider adding a few tickets to your shopping list as you head into the home stretch of the holiday season.

At an estimated $310 million, the Mega Millions jackpot is the second largest on offer this year and the largest since June.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $304 million making it the second largest Powerball jackpot on offer this year and the largest since last January - which really feels like a lifetime ago!

The Illinois Lottery is giving players more chances to win throughout December and January - any player who buys three Mega Millions or Powerball tickets in retail will receive a fourth ticket for free.

There are multiple ways to play, so whether you’re at home or on-the-go, it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun and power possibilities by purchasing an Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Mega Millions is played twice a week with a draw taking place tonight, Friday December 18 - and every Friday and Tuesday night - at 10 p.m. (CT).

Powerball is also played twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place on Saturday, December 19.

