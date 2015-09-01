EDWARDSVILLE- With the help of Ameren and Southern Illinois University Facilities Management, power to the SIUE campus has been restored as of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

All classes will go on as scheduled and all campus operations have been resumed.

The university alerted students and faculty of the outage around 9:13 a.m. the same morning. Certain facilities in the university, such as the sinks in updated restrooms across campus, were unavailable for use.

During the outage, a numberr of classes were cancelled and some students were pleased to enjoy the beautiful day, or in some instances, go back to sleep before the power was restored.

