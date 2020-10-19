GODFREY - All but 15 customers in Godfrey as of 2:40 p.m. on Monday have their power returned after more than 2,000 customers were initially impacted when a guy wire was hit hard enough to cause a power line to snap and fall across an intersection.

A guy wire is a tensioned cable designed to add stability to a free-standing structure. It is commonly used on utility poles.

Ameren Illinois communications executive Brian Bretsch said: "A vehicle clipped a guy wire at the intersection of Frontenac and West Delmar in Godfrey around noontime. The vehicle left the scene."

Ameren Illinois started receiving calls before noon about the outage, which impacted 2,200 customers.

"The remaining customers should have their power restored when the final repairs are made," Bretsch said.

