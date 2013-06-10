The City of Alton is collecting initial uninsured damage numbers from businesses for the recent flood for potential assistance from the state and federal government. The City of Alton needs this information to assist Madison County in getting a disaster declaration.

Business owners can pick up the necessary paperwork at the City Clerk’s Office at Alton City Hall during normal business hours. The City would like to have initial figures submitted by Friday, June 14th, but no firm deadline exists at the current time.

At this time, there is no funding available from FEMA for flood assistance. The sooner these numbers are tabulated, the sooner Alton may be declared a disaster area.

The potential reimbursement, if Alton is declared a disaster area, covers damages to equipment and property that were uninsured at the time of the most recent flood; information on damages that occurred as a result of the April flood should not be submitted at this time.

If business owners have any questions regarding the paperwork, please contact Fire Chief Bernie Sebold at 463-3565.

