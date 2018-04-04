Pictured is a student presenting her resume´ to representatives from Chestnut Health Systems.

GODFREY - Area job hunters and employers looking to hire got to meet face to face April 4 at Lewis and Clark Community College’s 2018 Job Fair.

More than 100 potential employers filled George C. Terry River Bend Arena, looking for qualified candidates to fill available positions.

 