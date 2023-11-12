CARROLLTON - The Carrollton United Methodist Church does various outreach programs during the holidays, including Operation Christmas and the Christmas Carol Sing and family funeral dinners throughout the year. A key fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the church that people are encouraged to attend.

A free-will offering will be accepted with proceeds going to support various ministry and outreach programs.

Menu items include baked potatoes with a variety of hot and cold toppings, relish tray selections, build-it-yourself ham sandwiches, homemade dessert items and your choice of drinks.

The Church and Fellowship Hall are located on the northeast corner of Maple Street and Highway 67 in Carrollton.

"Everyone is welcome and all are cordially invited to attend," Larry Gillingham, a spokesperson for the church said.

