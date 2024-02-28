ALTON - Post Commons will host its second Wedding Expo to showcase its wedding venue and other event vendors in the community.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024, community members can tour the event space at Post Commons and meet with local vendors to find out more about their offerings. There will be several giveaways available, including 50% off venue rental at Post Commons, as well as free mimosas and 30 vendors to explore.

“We’d really love if people, if they don’t have a venue, if they would have us in mind after seeing us and learning about the location,” said Ashley Bifano with Post Commons. “But also, we’d really love if they were able to book a couple of their vendors and get a couple of things checked off their list so that maybe they’re a little bit more relieved, so they’re able to maybe feel a little less pressure on their big day.”

Bifano explained that many attendees found vendors at the last Wedding Expo, and she is happy to be a resource for couples who are planning their weddings. She noted that Google and word-of-mouth are “awesome capabilities” to help people find the services they need, but she hopes this will make it easier for attendees to identify and book vendors, thereby reducing some of the pressure on couples as they plan their special day.

With so many vendors in the building, Bifano also hopes the Wedding Expo can highlight businesses in the Riverbend community. Several of the vendors will sponsor their own giveaways throughout the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re trying to really showcase a lot of our local vendors so that people see all the awesome people that they can work with on this side of the river,” Bifano said. “We’re very much about community over at Post Commons, so it’s really awesome that we can showcase our venue along with all of our local vendors and our friends and all the people that we’ve become friends with over all the weddings these past couple of years.”

In addition to vendors, Post Commons will also be touring their venue that day. Post Commons currently has 14 weddings scheduled at their venue so far this year. They hope to add more as the year goes on.

Bifano explained that the venue is “another way to showcase Alton and its beauty,” as many people choose to take photos downtown or invite guests from across the region to stay in the community for their weddings. She hopes more people will consider booking the space at Post Commons or hiring locally.

“We’re looking to grow [the Wedding Expo] out and make it better each and every year,” she added. “It’s something we’re wanting to do every year for the community, and hopefully it turns out really well.”

The Post Commons Wedding Expo kicks off at 11 a.m. on March 10, 2024. You can buy tickets online for $15 or buy them at the door for $20. For more information, visit the official Facebook event page.

More like this: