Listen to the story

Dear RiverBender.Com Readers:

Let's ring the bell, all together!

"Ding, Ding, Ding!"

This year, we are on "N! 'N' for Asthma Nation Team!"

And, thanks to many of you, we've just hit our goal for donations & pledges of $3.5K!

These generous donations to the American Lung Association of Illinois directly help to support Super Saturday Asthma Day Camps, aligned with our school districts!

IMPORTANT! Ask me about getting your child's school involved!

E-Mail: jaris@piasanet.com

*



More of the Details:

My ALA "N" Team held our Annual Asthma Awareness Walk, Saturday, May 3, Glazebrook Park, starting at 10 AM, at the Concession Stand.

45 Participants, including 5 Kohl's employees, walked with us, qualifying my ALA Team for a $500 Donation!

Plus! 3 Dogs joined the fun!

*

Special thanks to Linda Smith, area ALA Board Member & good friend, who provided on-site event management, donated all the snacks, drinks & our celebration meal, which was delivered by Bill Perkins, Worship Master from Alton's Franklin Lodge.

The hungry crowd enjoyed the Pancakes & Sausages Breakfast!

Article continues after sponsor message

*

We shared our memories about who we have lost due to Asthma, current experiences, and hopes for a cure!

*

Please mark your 2015 Calendars for next year!

It's the 1st Saturday, in May again, at 10 AM to Noon, Glazebrook Park, Concession Stand!

*

Advancing 1 letter, it will be "O!"

"O" Optimal Opportunity to Blow the Whistle on Asthma!"

Please walk with us in 2015, to really make a difference!

"After all, if your child can't breathe, what else matters?"

Sincerely,

Jaris

- ALA Children's Ambassador & Honoree Chairperson

***

More like this: