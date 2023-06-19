TRENTON - The Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team finished third in the Trenton Post 778 Gator Classic tournament over the weekend, losing to the Aviston Express in the semifinals Saturday morning 12-1, but bouncing back to defeat Carlyle in the third-place game 2-1 Sunday morning at Trenton City Park.

In the semifinal game against the Express, the Legionnaires jumped out in front in the top of the second with a single run, but the Express then hit Alton with nine runs in the bottom of the inning, then scored three more times in the fourth and held Alton scoreless in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win and advance to the final.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Legionnaires were held to just two hits, by Eli Lawrence, who also drove in the only run, and Caden Leslie, while Max Ontis started on the mound and went 1.1 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits without walking or striking out anyone. Tyler Robinson went the final 2.2 innings and gave up four runs on four hits, walking two and fanning one/

In was a very close game and pitcher's dual in the third place game Sunday morning, as Alton scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to break up the dual, while Carlyle pulled a run back in the top of the seventh, but couldn't come up with the equalizer as Post 126 won third place.

Logan Bogard had a hit and the Legionnaires' only RBI in the game, while Hayden Sherman and Will Fahnenstock had the other hits and Vickrey went all the way on the mound, allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out 13 to give Alton the win.

Alton gets back into action on Tuesday after enjoying an off-day on Monday with a game against the Express on the road in a 6 p.m. start, then host East St. Louis at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park Wednesday at 8 p.m., then play a doubleheader at Aviston Saturday afternoon at 1 and 3 p.m. Post 126 concludes the June slate with a game against the newly-revived Edwardsville team at home June 27, then host the Pisa Southwestern High summer team June 28 at 7:30 p.m., play at East St. Louis June 29 at 6 p.m, then plays in a Fourth of July tournament in Washington, Mo. June 30-July 2.

More like this: