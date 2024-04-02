IOWA CITY, IOWA - Edwardsville High School grad Kate Martin has made quite a name for herself in the legendary University of Iowa women’s team annals over her illustrious career. She gets another opportunity to play in the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Tournament on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Martin plays alongside Hawkeyes great Caitlin Clark, who is now the leading all-time scorer in Division I men’s or women’s basketball with 3,900 points in her career.

Martin spends a considerable amount of time with her Hawkeyes girls working on positive visualization. Martin believes that is one of the keys to the Hawkeyes' success.

“We have passed around scissors before the games and wanted to visualize cutting down those nets after a national championship,” she said. “I try to always visualize positive things before a game and then they will come to you.”

Martin has averaged 13 points a game this year for the Hawkeyes. She has also smashed the 1,000-point mark in her Hawkeyes career and has 1,272 total points at Iowa. She had 21 pounds and six rebounds in the 94-87 win over LSU Monday at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. LSU was the top seed in the tournament. Iowa now faces UConn at 8:30 p.m. on Friday with a goal of advancing to the NCAA Championship game. Clark had 41 points in the quarterfinal game.

Kate said she has the best spot in the arenas to observe superstar Caitlyn Clark and her constant heroics. She said it has become something she is now used to seeing her gigantic success, but she said she is proud of her and how she handles herself.

“She always stays poised and level-headed,” Martin said. “She works harder than anybody and deserves everything she is getting.”

Martin is very excited about the chance to play in the NCAA Final Four and said the Hawkeyes have “a bunch of winners on their team” and she has confidence in her teammates as they enter the final game of the season.

The Edwardsville area is quite proud of this Iowa sensation and her accomplishments because she remains the kind and humble individual and team player she was when she lit up the court with her play as a Tigers’ all-stater as a 2018 Edwardsville High grad.

