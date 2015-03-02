Chris L. Cox, Hoyleton Ministries President and CEO, announced the Poshard Foundation of Carterville, IL, has been selected as the recipient of the Sustaining Partner Award for 2014.

The sustaining partner award, presented on behalf of Hoyleton Ministries, is given to a group or organization that provides support and resources that sustains and enhances our mission which is to enable all people, young and old alike, to realize the wholeness of life that God intends. The Poshard Foundation has partnered with Hoyleton to improve the lives of those whom we journey every year since 2007.

From 2007 to 2010 the Poshard Foundation provided support for Hoyleton’s runaway and homeless programs. Beginning in 2011 the Foundation assisted in providing resources so that the young people in the children’s home could enjoy a week of summer camp at Dubois center. The past year, Hoyleton opened a new program to provide services to pregnant and parenting teens who are in the guardianship of the Department of Children and Family Services. These young women reside in the 24 most southern counties of Illinois and are often not able to purchase necessities for their babies, like as car seats and cribs. Sometimes these items are an urgent need like diapers, formula and medicine, the Poshard Foundation has made it possible for Hoyleton to respond to each of these needs.

The Poshard Foundation vision, starting in 1999, was to heal abused children physically and emotionally and to stop the abuse of children. Glenn and Jo Poshard, co-founders of the Poshard Foundation, believe every child deserves a safe person, a safe place, and a safe community.

Rev. Don Jones, Hoyleton Ministries Board of Directors, presented the Sustaining Partner Award for 2014 to the Poshard Foundation during the 32nd Annual Hoyleton Ministries Awards and Recognition Banquet on February 6, 2015.

