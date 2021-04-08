GODFREY - Godfrey officials are advising motorists that the Village Streets Department will be temporarily closing a section Pearl Street for road repair work next week.

Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to pre-plan for temporary detours next week due to the fact the village Streets Dept. will be temporarily closing a section of the Pearl Street for three days to conduct road repair work. Closing will take place Tuesday morning April 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM and will remain closed until 3:00 PM Thursday afternoon, April 15, 2021. Pearl Street will be closed from Godfrey Road to Lake Drive. (Lake Drive will remain open.)

Construction work will take place on Pearl Street between Godfrey Road to Lake Drive. All traffic needing access of Pearl St. west of Lake Drive will need to access from Humbert Road.

First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

