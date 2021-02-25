GODFREY - Godfrey officials announced today they are advising motorists that the Village Streets Department will be temporarily closing a section Pearl Street (west of the crossing) for road repair work next week.



Godfrey's Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to pre-plan for temporary detours next week due to the fact the village Streets Department will be temporarily closing a section of the Pearl Street (west of the railroad crossing) for three days to conduct road repair work.

Closing will take place at 8 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, and will remain closed until noon Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Pearl Street will be closed from Squire Street to Lake Drive. Squire Street will be limited to one lane of traffic.

Construction work is to repair Pearl Street road surface between Squire St. to Lake Drive. All traffic needing access of Pearl St. east of Lake Drive will need to access from Humbert Road.

All traffic needing access of Pearl Street west of Squire Street should access from Godfrey Road, Sichra said.

"First-responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure," Sichra said. "Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

