ALTON - Tori Porter has an important role as president of the Alton Branch of the NAACP Youth Council.

Porter spends an enormous amount of time mentoring youth to help mold younger people into positive adults with her actions. Following the shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Alton, Porter says those who were involved in this terrible crime were very misguided.

Porter said the NAACP Youth Council is recruiting new members from ages 13-24 and encourages those interested to reach out to her. They will be embarking on an abundance of positive community activities as the weather warms and spring and summer arrive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Porter plans to encourage more youth get-togethers at Alton area parks and she said there is a definite need to do something different with Alton area youth in general.

“This is a terrible situation with the girl’s shooting and the other shootings,” she said. “We need to try to start preventing violence against each other, it is truthfully ridiculous. I know the little girl and it hits home.

“Knowing the girl makes me relate to the situation. It is not something I was prepared for. We want the community to call us when they need help and we are going to be looking at different ways to try to prevent these acts of violence in our community and help provide positive direction to those who need it."

Anyone who wishes to get in touch with Porter can contact the (618) 465-1621 phone number for the organization and leave her a message.

Alton Branch of the NAACP President Leon Smallwood also issued a response to the shooting. Read Smallwood's response here.

More like this: