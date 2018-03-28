COLLINSVILLE – After being out of the office since November, Devon Neal is returning to work in the office of the Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission soon.

Unfortunately, doctors found a chiari malformation in Neal's brain, and invasive skull and brain surgery was conducted, leaving Neal and her family with several medical bills. To help ease that burden, many of her friends, family and co-workers are hosting the Friends of Devon Neal Fundraiser at the Collinsville American Legion Post #365, located at 1022 Vandalia Street, on Saturday, March 31 from 12:30 – 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 and includes a barbecued pork steak dinner.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Veterans Assistance Superintendent Bradley Lavite said the event would lend assistance to Neal's family, adding she is extremely active throughout Madison County, especially in the Alton/Godfrey area where she was recently named as a head sponsor of the Encounter Christian chorus – a group with whom she has yet to work due to her illness and recovery.

“I think she gets to work with them this week,” Lavite said. “Since she was named the head sponsor of that, I don't think she has had the opportunity to work with them. I think she's excited to get back to her life this week. She wanted to do a lot more when she was placed in charge of this.”

Since that diagnosis, Neal has received five such invasive surgeries. Outside of the initial door tickets, which can be purchased through the commission at (618) 296-4554 or via email at mcvac@co.madison.il.us. Lavite also said walk-ins are welcome.

Outside of the pork steak dinner, which includes potato salad, beans and a dessert, Lavite said raffle tickets for various items will also be on sale. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Lavite said prizes for the raffle will include valuable items such as St. Louis Cardinals tickets, pit passes with driver experience at Gateway Racetrack and even a two-hour scenic plane ride over St. Louis donated by a veteran and retired U.S. Marshall.

More like this: