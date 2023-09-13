Pork Chops with Balsamic Glazed Apples and Onions Recipe Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. INGREDIENTS 4 bone-in pork chops

Sea Salt

4 tbsp Olive Oil Marketplace Rosemary Olive Oil divided

3 apples peeled and sliced into wedges (Granny Smith)

1 large onion

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 cup Olive Oil Marketplace Red Apple Balsamic Vinegar

2 tsp honey

1/4 cup chicken stock optional INSTRUCTIONS "Let your chops sit on the counter for about 30 minutes before you begin to cook them. If the meat is too cold, the outside will overcook while the inside comes to the right temperature. Giving the pork a little time to warm up will ensure a nice crust on the outside, with a tender center.” Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400°F.

While the oven heats, prepare the pork chops. Pat dry with paper towels and rub both sides with approximately 2 tbsp olive oil, then sprinkle with Sea Salt.

Meanwhile heat an oven safe pan on the stove. Lay the pork chops in the hot skillet..they should immediately begin to sizzle. Sear until the undersides of the chops are golden, about 3 minutes.

Flip the chops and transfer the pan to the oven.

Roast until the pork chops are cooked through and register 140°F (cooks more as resting Internal safe temperature for pork is 145°F) in the thickest part of the meat. Cooking time will be about 6 to 8 minutes depending on the thickness of the chops. Start checking the chops at 6 minutes and continue checking every minute or two until the chops are cooked through.

Transfer the cooked pork chops to a plate to rest, and reserve juices for sauce. Tent chops loosely with foil.

Reheat pan on stove top and add 2 tbsp olive oil.

Add onions and apples and cook until golden. Season with a little more Sea Salt, thyme, and stir in honey for about another minute.

Add balsamic, pan drippings, and chicken stock (if needed) and scrape the bottom of the pan to release any browned bits. Reduce until sauce is slightly thickened.

Serve the apple and onion mixture over the pork chops.