ALTON - Poputopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets is open at their 120 Alton Square Mall Drive Suite A-11 location in Alton with Easter candy, chocolate gift baskets, and specialty grocery items, despite being closed for a few weeks after water damage. Workers cut a valve to a water line while working at the mall and it sparked some water issues inside the mall.

Poputopia lost all their back stock inventory and the flooring and fixtures had to be replaced.

Poputopia Owner Rebecca Patten was extremely excited for the Easter season is glad she has been able to reopen this week. She said last year with the COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak, she lost a considerable amount when limitations on shopping came.

"Everything in front was fine," she said after the water break.

Article continues after sponsor message

Poputopia is also preparing for the upcoming wedding season and will be fully stocked.

The business offers fine chocolates, bulk can, teas, DIY popcorn supplies and so much more.

Patten encouraged residents to visit Poputopia for Easter supplies, weddings and future spring and summer reasons, including Mother's Day, which is just around the corner.

More like this: