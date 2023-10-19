GODFREY - On Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, you can find great items and support a great cause at a “pop-up garage sale” to benefit the nonprofit Pride, Incorporated.

Karen Wilson, a board member for Pride, Inc., will host the garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon at her State Farm branch at 225 Tolle Lane in Godfrey. Wilson explained that all proceeds from the sale will support the Pride, Inc. nonprofit and their beautification projects throughout the Riverbend area.

“Our junk is your treasure,” Wilson joked. “It’s just a way to recycle things that we’re personally not using anymore but that somebody else could find use for, and then it goes towards beautification projects in the area. We can always use those — helping fight litter and pull weeds and brighten a few spots in the community.”

Pride, Inc. regularly organizes city-wide cleanups, restoration projects and landscaping updates in Alton and Godfrey. They rely solely on donations and fundraisers, so events like the garage sale are “our lifeblood,” Wilson said. She added the sale will offer a wide variety of furniture, antiques, collectibles, dishes, decor, clothing and more.

“This isn’t a thing where we’re all trying to go on vacation with the money we make. It’s going right back into the community. When you buy something from this yard sale, you are supporting local beautification,” Wilson explained. “We’re just looking forward to being able to help people out and maybe furnish a room that they can’t go out and buy brand new stuff for, and be able to help the organization as well.”

If you can’t make it out to the garage sale on Saturday, no worries — Pride, Inc. has several other fundraisers in the works, including a “Local Celebrity Roast” of Wilson herself on Dec. 14, 2023. This event will include a dinner, raffle and roast session, with all proceeds benefiting Pride, Inc. You can visit the official event webpage for more information.

”It’s just a big party, and some people get up and make jokes at my expense, and I’m okay with that. My daughter’s been waiting her whole life for this,” Wilson laughed. “If anybody just wants to come out and make fun of me, please buy a ticket.”

She promises to be a good sport, if only because she feels so strongly about the Pride, Inc. mission. Wilson compares the beautification projects to cleaning up the living room before guests come over. She wants to share her love for the Riverbend region by making sure it looks as good as the community is.

“I love this area and I want everybody else to love it too,” she added. “When those cruise ships stop, when people come across the bridge, when they visit us, when they even just drive through our community, we want it to look like a community that cares.”

For more information about Pride, Incorporated, visit their official website. Check out the garage sale fundraiser event at RiverBender.com/events, or stop by 225 Tolle Lane in Godfrey from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

