HAMEL - DK’s Market in Hamel, IL., is having its semi-annual meat sale today. Doors opened at 8 a.m. and meat has been flying off the shelves ever since.

“There was a line of people half way around the building when we opened the doors this morning.” said Sandy Weinacht, Advertising Manager for DK’s. She said that, after the initial rush, things settled down and now the store is full of shoppers picking and choosing from an amazing array of fresh meat products.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition, throughout the day, 19 vendors will be on-site offering extra-special deals along with product samples.

DK's said don’t let the crowded parking lot fool you, there’s plenty of parking on the side and front lawn of the building. In addition, parking spaces open up quickly as shoppers head home to freeze or refrigerate their meat.

The meat sale goes on until 8 Friday evening.

DK’s Market

225 West State Street

Hamel, IL 62046

618-633-2828

WWW.DKSMARKET.COM

More like this: