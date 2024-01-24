ALTON - Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, located at 2390 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton, is open after a “minor” fire.

Doug King, Madison County Health Department Public Health Administrator, said it was a minor oven fire that caused no damage to the food.

“None of the fire extinguisher equipment went off,” he added. “They actually used a handheld fire extinguisher to put it out.”

The Madison County Health Department completed a routine inspection following the fire and approved the restaurant to reopen.

