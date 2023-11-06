CLASS 3A

PEORIA - Madison Popelar was the top runner for Edwardsville in their 11th-place finish, with 347 points at the IHSA Class 3A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Peoria.

The team championship went to Elmhurst York, with 77 points, with Downers Grove North second at 92 points, Barrington was third with 115 points, Mt. Prospect finished fourth at 140 points and rounding out the top five was Naperville North with 167 points.

The individual winner was Scout Storms of Barrington, with a time of 16:38.46, with Liv Phillips of Naperville Central second at 16:42.47, third place went to Julie Piot of Naperville North at 16:54.18, in fourth place was Anna Lester of Vernon Hills at 17:03.01 and rounding out the top five was Danielle Jensen of McHenry at 17:04.58.

Popelar's time was 17:58.97, with Antonella DeAvila in at 18:10.44, Emma Patrick had a time of 18:18.19, Olivia Coll was home at 18:45.75.

Ella Thompson was exactly a second behind at 18:46.75, Maya Lueking had a time of 19:10.63 and Ava Horsfall's time was 20:01.86.

Ellie Bush of O'Fallon came in at 18:11.54, while teammate Mae Naveria was home at 18:44.39.

