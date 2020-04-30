EDWARDSVILLE - Pontoon Beach Police Chief Christopher Modrusic has released detailed information about the Tuesday, April 28, incident at Menasha Corporation at 9 Gateway Commerce Center Drive East. A person has been apprehended for making a false active shooter call.

Because of the 9-1-1 call of an active shooter, area multiple law enforcement personnel was called to the scene. On April 29, 2020; the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The following charges were filed against Johnny B. Sesson, 27, of St. Louis, MO:

Count I: Disorderly Conduct 720 ILCS 5/26-1(a)(6) - Class 4 felony.

Count II: Possession of Methamphetamines 720 ILCS 646/60(a) - Class 3 felony.

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Modrusic provided this report summary:

"At 8 a.m. on April 28, Pontoon Beach Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a male subject at Menasha Corporation, located at 9 Gateway Commerce Center Drive East. The male stated shots were being fired inside the warehouse and he believed someone was trying to kill him. Pontoon Beach officers arrived on the scene approximately two minutes after the initial call.

"Upon arrival, they entered the building and met with a supervisor who stated he did not hear any gunshots or see anything out of the ordinary. At this time, officers began to do a preliminary search of the immediate area inside the building. Multiple area agencies began arriving on the scene to provide assistance and coordinate a perimeter, search, and evacuation of the building. A subsequent thorough search of the building and perimeter was conducted and produced no active shooter or evidence that any shots were fired inside or outside of the building.

"As a search of the employees evacuated from the building was being organized, a male subject; later identified as Johnny B. Sesson, approached an officer and stated he was the 9-1-1 caller. While gathering information from Sesson, he then pointed out another male who he claimed was the suspect. Sesson was placed in the back of an unmarked squad car for his safety and the alleged suspect was detained. All employees were searched before re-entering the building. Sesson and the male in custody were both transported back to the Pontoon Beach Police Department for further questioning.

"Upon arrival at the police department, both subjects were interviewed by our detective. Through interviews of both males, it was determined Sesson’s story was false and there were never any threats made or shots fired by the detained male or any other employee at Menasha. The detained male was released without charges."

Sesson’s bond was set at $50,000. He is currently being held at the Madison County Jail awaiting a psychological evaluation.

