Pontoon Beach Party At The Beach Was Highly Successful Event
PONTOON BEACH - The Pontoon Beach Party at The Beach had remarkable attendance and was a great time for those who attended, officials said in the summary statement Monday.
The 11th Annual Party was held Friday and Saturday in Pontoon Beach.
The event featured carnival rides, games, food vendors, cold beverages and entertainment.
On Friday, entertainers Dake White and Gary Allan appeared. Saturday the Long Lake Fire Department had a corn hole tournament. KSHE 95's Street Team and Sweetmeat were there at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Anthology, featuring the music of the Allman Brothers took place at 7 p.m., then the Marshall Tucker Band appeared at 9 p.m. and was well-received as the final main act of the weekend.
This was the comment by the Pontoon Beach officials:
"The Village of Pontoon Beach administration, Board members and Police Department would like to thank all that came out to Party at the Beach 2023. We hope you all had a great time. We work very hard to put this on every year and it’s not easy. We try and create a safe and fun environment for you and your family to enjoy some great food, drink and great music. We know we cannot make everyone happy but we do our best.
"There is a lot going on behind the scenes. The Village does all this “in-house” without the use of promoters. I know a lot of you thank me for the party but without my team this would be impossible to do. It is definitely a team effort with a very small team. We are worn out, to say the least. After the event, it’s the same team that cleans up. We will get back to normal in a few days and start working on PATB 24. Thanks to all of the residents and local communities for supporting this event.”
Pontoon Beach Officials gave a special thanks to:
Steve Freeze
Kelly Rogers
Terry Kreher
Linda McFarland
Harlon Keel
Christy Vivod
Bret Ware
Shana Pagano
Amanda Rogers
Rita Rogers
Nick Rockwell and crew
Bri Bartlett
Larry Courtney
Alan Williams
Chris Hankins
Chief Modrusic and The Pontoon Beach PD
Chief Brent Stewart and the Marine PD
Scott Oney
The GC Aux PD
Long Lake Fire Department
Jeff Scholebo
T Dog ( emotional support )
Rual Med
Tres Caminos
All that helped load in and load out the stage equipment
Larry Manns
IDOT
Bob Patel
Andy Patel
Jeff ( stage truck driver)
All of our Motels
