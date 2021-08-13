EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Amiethyst Carruba, 23, of Pontoon Beach, has been charged with one count of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child following the death of her 3-year-old son in March.

“The preventable death of young children is devastating,” Haine said. “While nothing can bring him back, we hope to ensure justice is served on his behalf.”

Article continues after sponsor message

On March 5, the Pontoon Beach Police Department responded to a call about a missing child. Upon arrival, the police found the child floating in Mallard Lake. He was found unresponsive, but after performing CPR, he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The child endangerment charge is a Class 3 felony and is punishable with up to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Haine thanked the Pontoon Beach Police Department, the Southern Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force, and the Department of Children and Family Services for their role in investigating this case.

More like this:

Related Video: