PEORIA - Hunter Ponce was the top runner for Roxana in the Class 1A race, D.J. Dutton of Civic Memorial led the area in Class 2A and Edwardsville, led by sophomore Colin Thomas, placed 15th in Class 3A at the IHSA state cross country meet, held Saturday at its traditional home of Detweiler Park in Peoria.

Here's how the two races turned out:

CLASS 2A

Dutton led the way for the Eagles as CM finished 14th with 336 points to conclude a highly successful season.

The team champion was Marion, with 112 points, while Glen Elly Glenbard South was second with 173 points, Chicago Walter Payton was third with 200 points, fourth place went to Maple Park Kaneland with 220 points and Morton rounded out the top five with 225 points.

The individual winner was Dylon Nalley of Marion, who had a time of 14:05.20, with second place going to Trey Sato of Greyslake Central, who was in at 14:21.49, Dale Johnson of Sterling was third at 14:22.91, in fourth place was Matthew Conroy of Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic, with a time of 14:40.55 and rounding out the top five was Finn Richards of Lisle Benet Academy Catholic, who was in at 14:44.75.

Dutton's leading time for CM was 15:22.76, with Justice Eldridge coming in at 15:24.80, Max Weber was next at 15:30.18, Landon Kearbey was clocked in 16:13.47, Jacob Cranford came in at 16:16.92, Lucas Naugle's time was 16.22.99 and Tulio Zampieri was home at 16:53.48.

Christian Knobeloch led Highland with a time of 15:31.00, while teammate Dallas Mancinas was in at 18:05.58. Triad's lone runner, Drew Twyman, had a time of 15:42.73.

CLASS 1A

Ponce was the leading runner for Roxana, who placed 27th as a team, while Oscar Hoerr represented Valmeyer in the Class 1A race.

Tuscola won the team championship with 97 points, with Benton second at 104 points, Elmwood came in third at 166 points, Niles Northridge Prep was fourth with 202 points and Eureka rounded out the top five with 213 points. The Shells finished 27th with 636 points.

The individual champion was Benton's Gavin Genesio, who came in at 14:12.36, with Issac Teel of Pinckneyville second at 14:29.39, third place went to Jackson Barrett of Tuscola, who was in at 14:40.55, in fourth place was Gabriel McLain of Benton, who had a time of 14:45.0 and Isaiah Hill of Elmwood rounded out the top five at 14:48.95

Ponce led Roxana with a time of 16:22.29, while Wyatt Doyle was in at 16:42.29, Anthony Hardin had a time of 17:17.24, Noah Smith came home at 17:27.45, Noah Crump was in at 17:48.76. Noah McVey's time was 17:56.90 and Erick Scroggins was in at 18:16.45.

Hoerr was the only other local runner in the race, representing the Pirates, and his time was 17:03.17.

