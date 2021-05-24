EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police and Edwardsville Fire Department worked a scene around 10 p.m. Monday when a truck ran off the road and landed in a creek across from Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville off Illinois Route 157.

The driver of the truck in the single-vehicle accident was ejected and transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

Edwardsville Fire Department treated the driver at the scene and Edwardsville Police Department monitored traffic in the area.

