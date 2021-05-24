EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police and Edwardsville Fire Department worked a scene around 10 p.m. Monday when a truck ran off the road and landed in a creek across from Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville off Illinois Route 157.

The driver of the truck in the single-vehicle accident was ejected and transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Fire Department treated the driver at the scene and Edwardsville Police Department monitored traffic in the area.

More like this:

2 days ago - East Fire Station Opens for Service as Edwardsville Fire Department Marks 150-Year Anniversary

Jan 9, 2024 - Edwardsville Firefighter/Paramedic Is Difference Maker With His Long Service History

Jan 10, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Offering “Citizens Police Academy”

5 days ago - Difference Maker: Edwardsville Firefighter/Paramedic Has Spent Many Years In Profession Helping Others

 