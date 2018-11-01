EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School apparently had a threatening statement written on a bathroom stall Thursday morning and quickly went into their code procedures for those type of situations.

This was a statement from EHS Principal to parents:

"This morning at approximately 10:25, we became aware of a threatening statement that was written on a bathroom stall. We take all threats seriously and began investigating the situation immediately. As a precautionary response, we are evacuating the building and moving all students to wrestling center and aquatic center. Please do not come to the Sports Complex to pick up your student. The credibility of the threat has not been substantiated and the Edwardsville Police Department is leading the investigation. We will provide more information as we determine the status of the threat." - Principal Dennis Cramsey.

This is another update from Principal Cramsey:

"All students have been safely moved to the Sports Complex. The Edwardsville Police Department is onsite completing their safety protocol to ensure the safety of the building.

"Due to the timing of the events that have occurred, bus riders will be dismissed from the Sports Complex at 1 p.m.

"Students that are being picked up by their parents should be picked up at the Sports Complex in front of the Football/Band/Soccer Stadium at 1:50 p.m.

Students who drove to school will be released to the parking lot after the Edwardsville Police Department has completed their building safety protocol."

Major Mike Fillback said the Edwardsville School District 7 officials contacted them of what happened this morning and the department made sure proper precautions and procedures were followed.

"All the students are safe and accounted for," Fillback said. "We have to turn the rest of the comments now back to the school district."

