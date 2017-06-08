WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is trying to identify a pictured woman in a white Dodge van with tinted windows who is a person of interest in passing bad checks at banks throughout the Metro East.

The woman is being sought in regard to bad checks being passed in Wood River, Edwardsville and Granite City, Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said.

Bunt said the Wood River Police are looking for information on the woman’s whereabouts and asked anyone with knowledge about her or the case to contact Wood River Police at (618) 251-3113.

