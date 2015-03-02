At approximately 1:58 pm today, March 2, 2015, the Alton Police Department was notified, via 911, of a Bank Robbery at the US Bank located at 1520 Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.

The investigation revealed the suspect was a tall, thin, white male wearing blue jeans, a black zip up hooded jacket, white sunglasses, and a distinctive red, white and black plaid hat. Witnesses estimate the suspect's age to be mid-twenties. The suspect fled the bank on foot in a westerly direction.

The US Bank is offering up to a $10,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender. Anyone with information regarding this Bank Robbery is encouraged to call the Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau at 618-463-3505 x234 or the Alton Police Department Dispatch at 618-463-3505 x2. Anonymous tips can be reported to 618-465-5948.

