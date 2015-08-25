WEST ALTON, MO. - The St. Charles County Police Department is searching for the following suspect in reference to a car theft in West Alton, MO.

The incident occurred at 10 p.m. on Sunday at The Pit Stop, located at 14000 Hwy 67 in West Alton, MO. A 2-year-old was strapped in a safety seat inside the vehicle when it was taken.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 9400 block of Auburn in Jennings, MO. The 2-year-old was still in the car and unharmed.

The profile of the suspect is as follows: Black male, early 20s, long braided or dreaded hair; last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.

Please contact Detective Kevin Knobbe at 636-949-3020 ext. 4465 with your tips.

