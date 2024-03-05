GRANITE CITY – An initially tense late-night police standoff in Granite City ended peacefully Monday evening, March 4, 2024, after negotiations with Granite City Police and a SWAT team.

Granite City Police received a call of about a domestic disturbance that a man had been acting erratic and had a gun. Police evacuated multiple homes near Benton Street in Granite City, including residents in the 22nd and 23rd street areas during their discussions with the person involved in the standoff.

Eventually, the man came out peacefully and the standoff was resolved.

Granite City's Police Chief Nick Novacich said a woman involved in the situation departed from the residence but the man involved stayed in the residence while a special response team assimilated in the area.

"We had third-party information of possible pipe bombs and a gas leak, plus the gun, Novacich said.

The pipe bomb part or gas leak had not yet been proven late last night, the chief said. The residents were evacuated to ensure their safety, Novacich said.

"We still had much going on in the investigation," he added last night. "There was a lot of unknown when we first arrived. The suspect was taken from the scene for treatment."

The Granite City situation remains under investigation today.

