BERKELEY, MO. - On April 4, 2021 at approximately 10:50 PM, officers from the City of Berkeley Police Department responded to the 6000 block of Madison Avenue for a report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but was pronounced deceased.

Berkeley Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

