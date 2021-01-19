ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct discovered an adult male in the parking load in the 3600 block of Dunn Road with at least one gun shot wound. The police responded at 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for a life-saving treatment where he was pronounced deceased.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

