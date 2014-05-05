The ballots have been counted, and the active and retired Alton Police Officers have spoken. The Police will entrust their pension funds to Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons, PFC Michael Beaber, and Retired Lieutenant Robert Lahlein for another two years. When asked about being re-elected, Chief Simmons said, “It is an honor to be trusted to serve a third term on the Police Pension Board. Ensuring the financial stability of our retirees is absolutely vital to maintaining the level of qualified applicants we can hire.”

The Police Pension Board is responsible for the management of the Police Pension Fund for approximately 150 active and retired Alton Police Officers.

State Statute determines the number of positions on the Police Pension Board. Currently, there must be two active officers, one retired officer and two appointments, made by the Mayor. In addition to the officers already mentioned, Alton City Clerk, Mary Boulds, and Alton City Treasurer, Cindy Roth serve on the Board. Sharon Cooke is the only paid employee of the Police Pension Board.

