GRANITE CITY - Granite City Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann issued a statement on March 27, 2024, to District 9 families concerning a weapon on one of the campuses.

This was her statement:

Dear GCSD9 Families;

"I am writing to inform you of a recently learned incident concerning a weapon on the

Granite City High School campus. Although there was no immediate threat to students,

Granite City Community Unit School District #9 remains steadfast in keeping students and staff safety a priority.

"The full investigation into this matter has been handled by the Granite City Police

Department, and the students involved have been removed from campus.

Illinois School Code mandates that students bringing weapons on campus shall be expelled for a minimum of one school year.

"GCSD9 will not tolerate any behaviors of this kind. Thank you for your cooperation as we continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students."

