COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department, working collaboratively with the St. Louis County Police Department, has taken into custody a suspect in a recent armed robbery at the Sav-On Liquor Store at 809 St. Louis Road in Collinsville.

Collinsville Police received a call at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, about an armed robbery at the Sav-On Liquor store.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a black male described as being short in stature with long dreadlocks, entered the establishment and approached the counter and demanded the money from the register while displaying a black handgun,” Major Brett Boerm of the Collinsville Police, said. “After retrieving the money from the register, the suspect fled the store on foot toward the rear of the business.

“Investigators from the Collinsville Police Department responded to the scene and assumed control of the follow-up investigation. A suspect vehicle description was received and within a short period of time, a suspect was identified.”

Boerm said working collaboratively with the St. Louis County Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The case is currently pending charges and until such time, the suspect's identity is being withheld.

