Police Continue To Investigate Murder-Suicide At Dollar General In Nokomis
NOKOMIS - Nokomis Police today continue to investigate a murder-suicide that occurred in the 400 block of North Spruce Street at 10 p.m. last Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Dollar General.
Police said Justin Devaisher, 46, came into the store and confronted his estranged girlfriend, 22-year-old Summer Eller of Nokomis, a Dollar General employee.
Nokomis Police also said Devaisher shot Eller before turning the gun on himself.
Eller was pronounced dead at the scene. Devaisher was rushed to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot but also did not survive.
